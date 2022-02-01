Support PA Pink Zone through February ice cream & basketball fundraisers

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The fight against cancer and supporting cancer survivors is an ongoing effort, and this month there are special ways the Centre County community can help.

The Penn State Berkey Creamery is renaming a popular flavor to “PA Pink Zone Strawberry” in honor of the Pennsylvania Pink Zone, an organization committed to the fight against breast cancer.

“The mission remains the same: to support breast cancer patients and survivors in the Central Pennsylvania region,” said Trish Fulvio, executive director of Pink Zone. “We support research through the Kay Yow Cancer Fund and we also have a direct support fund which pays bills for local breast cancer patients.”

Pick up a scoop or half gallon in-store, or order online or and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Pink Zone through February.

"We're so honored to be a part of the Berkey Creamery and to have them donating to our cause," said Fulvio.





You can also attend the “Pink Game” on Sunday, February 6th at 2 p.m. as the Penn State Women’s Basketball team takes on Northwestern at the Bryce Jordan Center.

“We invite survivors, we give them free tickets and transportation to the game, and we recognize them at halftime,” said Fulvio. “It’s quite a humbling moment.”

Fulvio said she encourages the community to get involved in the cause if they haven’t already.

“One in eight women will develop invasive breast cancer, that’s a pretty high statistic,” said Fulvio. “So, I would say, come out, do what you can, be proactive to help those people.”