Support groups available for mental health patients, family members

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local nonprofit is encouraging folks in the community to show themselves some love and take care of their mental health.

NAMI is offering free support groups for those living with a mental illness and family members of someone affected.

Their goal is provide an open space, free of stigma, for anyone to get advice and know that they are not alone.

“We can sit there with somebody and actually go through some of that and say, “Well it’s pretty normal. It’s what someone like that will do,’ or ‘We’ve seen this before,’ or ‘I’ve had that happen to me.’ Whatever the case may be,” Kathy Custren, President of NAMI Blair County PA, said.

Both groups will meet on the third Monday of every month, starting next week at the VA hospital in Altoona.

If interested in attending one of the group, you can call 327-7083 and ask for Sara.