Superload to move through Central Pa., drivers urged to take caution

(WTAJ) — A slow-moving superload will travel from New York to Pennsylvania starting Wednesday evening, according to officials from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

The superload will start in West Milton, New York and travel to Wampum, Pennsylvania. It is 213 feet long and weighs 294 tons. It will use two traffic lanes which will result in traffic stoppage and travel delays, according to PennDOT.

The majority of the transport is expected to finish on Jan. 21 and will take place during the evening hours. It will span across 16 counties. The full list is below: