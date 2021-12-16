‘Super Saturday’ hits State College for free COVID-19 vaccines

Audrey Vakker, 14, looks on as she get a Covid-19 vaccination at the Fairfax Government Center vaccination clinic in Fairfax, Virginia on May 13, 2021. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you need a COVID-19 vaccine, fear not — ‘Super Saturday’ is back in State College to keep up with vaccine demands.

Centre Volunteers in Medicine will be hosting the large-scale COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday, Dec. 18, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Mount Nittany Middle School.

“We have been told residents from our community are driving an hour for their COVID-19 boosters because of lack of availability locally. Given the low availability of booster appointments and the strong need to get them to individuals, CVIM has decided to hold a Super Saturday at Mount Nittany Middle School,” says CVIM’s Clinical Services Director, Kristi Mattzela.

Pennsylvania currently has the highest hospitalization rate in the country and has an overall positivity rate of 14.8%.

1st, 2nd, 3rd, and booster shots are available to anyone 16 years or older by appointment only. You can go to www.cvim.net to sign up for a vaccine appointment.