Super Load stuck on Route 322 in Port Matilda

PORT MATILDA, Pa. (WTAJ) — According to PennDOT, the Super Load is stuck at Blazosky Road on Route 322 in Port Matilda due to “difficulty negotiating the crossover onto the eastbound lanes of Blazosky Road.”

The super load was traveling east on Route 322’s westbound lanes in a counterflow movement when PennDOT began experiencing difficulty negotiating the crossover.

Crane pads and mats currently in place to try and stabilize the stone that is too soft to make the crossover. PennDOT will attempt to crossover the Super Load shortly.

PennDOT is advising drivers to take alternate routes to 322 between Hannah Furnace Road and Port Matilda. There is currently one lane open to eastbound traffic.