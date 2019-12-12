Super load continues into Clearfield County

PENFIELD, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A super-sized load continues its journey through Elk and Clearfield Counties Thursday.

The super load began its trip in Ridgway at 4 a.m. It made a stop for the night at the top of Rockton Mountain.

According to PennDOT, it will travel down Rockton Mountain Highway into Clearfield at 4 a.m. Friday. Its expected to take several hours.

In between its stops on Thurday, it had to travel through Penfield.

People lined the streets waiting for a glimpse of the much-anticipated Yankee dryer super load.

“I didn’t realize how much it was going to take up the space with the wires,” spectator Barb Brown said. I couldn’t believe it. It hit the top of the lights.”

Brown said this is actually her second time seeing the load– It blocked her way to work Wednesday.

“I ended up being stuck for 45 minutes on the side of the road,” Brown said.

When she got stuck this time, she decided to enjoy the procession instead.

What makes the super load so super is its size– it’s 20 feet tall and wide.

Because of its incredible size and slow pace, many didn’t want to miss the spectacle.

“It’s probably one of the biggest vehicular events besides the Clearfield fair that comes through the area,” Carl Condon said.

Condon said he got stuck behind the load between Ridgway and Penfield.

When he finally got home, he grabbed his camera and went back to where its parked.

“We decided to go home and get the camera and come back,” Condon said. “I knew it was going to pull off here, so we came up to see the beast.”

The load is following a 300 mile route from Erie to First Quality Tissue in Lock Haven.

The dryer is used in the production of tissue paper.