Super load arrives in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Yankee Dryer super load traveling from the Port of Erie to Lock Haven arrived in Elk County Wednesday.
The super load is expected to travel through Ridgway Thursday and could take several hours.
It will then take Route 219 to Penfield, where it travel through Clearfield County and Centre County.
The load is 20 feet tall and moves at a slow pace.
Electric wires and traffic signals will have to be moved while it is passing through.
Flaggers will be there to assist drivers through the traffic, however drivers are advised to find alternate routes.
It is going to First Quality in Lock Haven, and is used in the production of tissue paper.
It’s expected to reach its destination early next week.
The remaining route is as follows:
|County
|Road
|Distance in Miles
|Elk County
|SR 948 South
|15.2
|SR 948 South (Main St)
|0.5
|SR 948 South/SR 219 South (Buffalo Pittsburgh Hwy, Boot Jack Rd
|3.9
|SR 219 South to SR 153 South. Portion of SR 153 is in Elk County and continues into Clearfield County
|7.9
|Clearfield County
|SR 153 South
|18.8
|SR 153 South/Sr 322 East (28thDivision Hwy)
|6.4
|SR 153 South/SR 322 East (Bridge St., Bigler Ave.)
|1.5
|SR 879 West off-rampCounterflow movement on the WB off-ramp to SR 879 East
|0.2
|SR 879 Crossover multiple times to maneuver around traffic signal arms
|1.3
|I-80 (Exit 120-123)
|3.3
|SR 970 South
|1.4
|SR 322 East to PhilipsburgCounterflow on westbound off-ramp to Route 322 East at Woodland intersection
|10.4
|Centre County
|SR 322 East
|6.9
|SR 322 West Counterflow movement, traveling east until beyond Dynamic Message Sign
|4.0
|SR 322 East Crossover median at Blazosky Road
|0.3
|SR 322 East Exit ramp/N High St/Sr 3042
|1.4
|SR 3040 North/SR 220 Alt
|2.8
|SR 3040 North/SR 220 Alt
|14.0
|Ramp off, cross over SR 144, ramp back to SR 3040 North/Sr 220 Alt
|1.2
|I-80 East (Exit 158—Mile-marker 170.3)
|12.3
|County
|Road
|Distance in Miles
|Clinton County
|I-80 East (Mile-marker 170.3 –mile-marker 187)
|16.7
|I-80 Crossover
|I-80 West (to Exit 178)
|9.6
|I-80 West Exit 178 off-ramp
|0.3
|SR 220 North
|0.5
|SR 220 Mackeyville exit, cross over at Auction Rd, ramp back up to SR 220 North
|0.5
|SR 220 North
|1.9
|SR 220 North Exit 107
|0.1
|SR 477 West (Long Run Rd)
|0.3
|SR 64 North (Nittany Valley Dr/Water St)
|1.9
|SR 150 North (Eagle Valley Rd)
|0.4
|SR 2015 (Mill Hall Rd)Counterflow movement, traveling south
|0.3
|SR 220 South exit 109 off-rampCounterflow movement on SR 220, traveling north
|2.4
|SR 220 South exit 111 on-ramp, continue SR 2012 East/SR 120 East Counterflow movement on SR 120, traveling west
|0.4
|SR 120 East on-ramp (from Walnut Street) Counterflow movement on SR 120, traveling west
|0.3
|Walnut Street
|0.2
|Park Street
|0.8
|First Quality Tissue Entrance