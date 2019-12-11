Super load arrives in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Yankee Dryer super load traveling from the Port of Erie to Lock Haven arrived in Elk County Wednesday.

The super load is expected to travel through Ridgway Thursday and could take several hours.

It will then take Route 219 to Penfield, where it travel through Clearfield County and Centre County.

The load is 20 feet tall and moves at a slow pace.

Electric wires and traffic signals will have to be moved while it is passing through.

Flaggers will be there to assist drivers through the traffic, however drivers are advised to find alternate routes.

It is going to First Quality in Lock Haven, and is used in the production of tissue paper.

It’s expected to reach its destination early next week.

The remaining route is as follows: