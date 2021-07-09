Super 322 Drive-In Theatre gets a boost as movie releases return

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Across the country, there has been a major resurgence in the popularity of drive-in theaters. The Super 322 Drive-In Theatre in Woodland is among those theaters that have seen a spike.

They welcomed back guests for the season in mid-spring, and the owners said they have started to see a spike in visitors the past few weeks. This resurgence comes as people are eager to get out, and a drive-in allows them to enjoy the outdoors, while also having the pleasure of watching a movie.

“We had ‘F9’ the last couple of weeks, and we did fairly well on that. As long as the studios release good movies, we’re gonna do okay,” said Bill Frankhouser, who owns the Super 322 Drive-In, alongside his wife, Barb. “People were sick and tired of staying at home. And we see a lot of new faces out here, and a lot of new people.”

Right now, the theatre is typically averaging about 100 cars per show. They feature new releases every weekend, showings run Friday-Sunday, starting at dusk. This weekend’s card includes ‘Black Widow’ and ‘Raya.’