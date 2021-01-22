Sunrise Rotary Club spreads love through “Hearts for State College” Valentines Day fundraiser

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – With Valentines Day just around the corner, love is soon to be in the air…and quite literally in State College.

From Feb. 8 to March 1, while strolling downtown you’ll soon see heart banners hanging with special messages on them, for that special somebody.

It’s all apart of State College’s Sunrise Rotary Club’s Hearts for State College Valentines Day Fundraiser.

By filling out a form on the clubs website president elect Tiffany Mathias says you can surprise someone in the community with a message of appreciation.

“Right now with the pandemic this is a really great opportunity for people to reach out to first responders or front-line workers or anyone that’s really just gone above and beyond to help anyone in the community, because right now between the normal winter blues and the pandemic, I think right now just any kind of love or gratitude or appreciation that can be shown really goes a long way,” said Mathias.

According to Mathias proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the club’s efforts to support the community and nonprofit organizations across the region.