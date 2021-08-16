Sunoco Pipeline fined over $85k for Blair County incident

HICKSVILLE, NEW YORK – MARCH 18: An image of the sign for Sunoco as photographed on March 18, 2020 in Hicksville, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) assessed an $85,666 penalty from Sunoco Pipeline LP (Sunoco) for violations related to the construction of the Mariner East pipeline in four Pennsylvania counties.

Blair County, along with Cumberland, Juniata and Lebanon are fined for violations that took place between February and August 2020. The penalties were part of a Consent Assessment of Civil Penalty (CACP).

Sunoco’s activities resulted in unauthorized discharges of drilling fluids consisting of bentonite clay and water, also known as inadvertent returns, to a wetland in Blair County.

“Protecting the waters of the Commonwealth is one of the top priorities of DEP and we will continue to hold polluters of those waters accountable,” DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell said.

A portion of the civil penalty, $1,166, will be paid to the county conservation districts to reimburse them for the costs incurred during their investigation of the inadvertent returns. The remaining penalty, $84,500, will be paid to the state’s Clean Water Fund.

In addition to the penalty paid to the commonwealth and the county conservation districts, Sunoco will also pay a penalty of $12,424 to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.