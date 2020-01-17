Sunoco fined $1.95M over Raystown Lake violations

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) today announced that it has issued a $1.95 million civil penalty to Sunoco Pipeline for violations resulting from construction activities on the Mariner East 2 pipeline project at Raystown Lake in Penn Township, Huntingdon County.

“Sunoco’s drilling activities resulted in the release of drilling fluids to the bottom of Raystown Lake. In numerous cases, the company failed to immediately report those releases,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell

DEP discovered that between April and December 2017, Sunoco failed to immediately report losses of circulation comprising of 3 million gallons of drilling fluid during horizontal directional drilling (HDD) activities. As a result, more than 208,000 gallons of drilling fluids surfaced as an inadvertent return covering approximately 8 acres of the lake bottom

Unauthorized discharges of drilling fluids violate the state’s Clean Streams Law and Dam Safety and Encroachments Act. Sunoco’s permits require the company to immediately report losses of circulation

Failure to comply could result in additional penalties of $1,000 a day per violation.