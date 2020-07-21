Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament kicks off in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 67th annual Sunnehanna Amateur kicked off in Johnstown today, but with a much different look than usual.

The annual tournament has been host to some of the game’s greats, including Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler. This year’s talent was like any other year, however, they had to make changes to make sure the event even took place.

“All social events were eliminated, spectators other than members weren’t permitted to attend which we hope is only a one year issue,” said John Yerger, Co-Chairman of the Sunnehanna Amateur Golf Tournament.

He says all players, family and staff are screened at a tent before entering, where they fill out a questionnaire and have their temperatures taken.

If temperatures are over 100.4 after three readings, they are sent to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center for a COVID-19 test.

Peter Bradbeer just graduated from Bucknell University and says he’s grateful to be back.

“They’ve done a fantastic job with keeping everyone safe most importantly and allowing us to get out here early and play a couple practice rounds. I played twice before this first round out here today so yeah it was great.”

Yerger says even tough the tournament is smaller than in year’s past, it will still help the area.

“To have people that are coming here and potentially taking 35-40 hotel rooms for the better part of a week, it doesn’t take much if you add it up,” said Yerger. “Hopefully this is one aspect of some degree of normalcy that we’ve managed to achieve and hopefully we’re in a different place next year.”

The tournament wraps up this Friday when a champion will be crowned.