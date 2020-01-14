‘Summers on South Allen’ approved after 10 years of talk

For over ten years there has been talk on the decision to close the one hundred block of Allen Street for the summer. Well, it’s finally happening.

The project calls for Allen Street to be closed for eight weeks, starting May eleventh and ending in early July.

“Summers on South Allen” was turned down before, this past December with 3 council members voting yes, and 4 voting no.

Last week, Deanna Behring and Peter Marshalla were sworn in. They replaced Kathy Dolar and David Brown. The new council decided to re-open the voting.

The Centre Foundation, says their plan for ‘Summers On Allen’ is to add more fun summer festivities. They don’t have all of the details yet, but the council has finally made a decision.

