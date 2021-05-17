Summerhill home consumed by late-night fire, officials say

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Cambria 911 confirmed that a fire has destroyed a Summerhill home during an overnight fire, though no injuries were reported.
Crews responded to the fully-involved fire around 12:30 a.m. last night to the home along the 100 block of Sherbine Road in Summerhill Township, according to the Summerhill Borough Volunteer Fire Department.
According to a media release, crews from Summerhill Township, Portage, Summerhill Borough, South Fork, Dauntless, Cresson, Lilly, Revloc FD’s, Forest Hills and Portage EMS as well as a state police fire marshal were all on scene.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
