Summerhill home consumed by late-night fire, officials say

The Summerhill home was destroyed by a late-night fire May 17. (photo submitted by South Fork VFD)

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Cambria 911 confirmed that a fire has destroyed a Summerhill home during an overnight fire, though no injuries were reported.

Crews responded to the fully-involved fire around 12:30 a.m. last night to the home along the 100 block of Sherbine Road in Summerhill Township, according to the Summerhill Borough Volunteer Fire Department.

According to a media release, crews from Summerhill Township, Portage, Summerhill Borough, South Fork, Dauntless, Cresson, Lilly, Revloc FD’s, Forest Hills and Portage EMS as well as a state police fire marshal were all on scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.