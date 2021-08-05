Summerfest: Feed the Need kicks off Aug. 7 in Johnstown

TRURO, ENGLAND – MAY 17: Popcorn is served at The Plaza cinema on May 17, 2021 in Truro, England. England implements the third step in its road map out of Coronavirus lockdown today. The service industry can welcome customers inside premises to eat and drink, Fitness Classes can resume, holiday accommodation, Bingo halls, theatres, cinemas and indoor attractions will be able to welcome back customers and visitors. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The St. Vincent de Paul Johnstown Soup Kitchen is holding a “Summerfest: Feed the Need” festival at Peoples Natural Gas Park in Johnstown on Aug. 7.

Feed the Need Summerfest will run from 3 to 10 p.m. Check out a wide variety of food trucks, vendors, local businesses and live performances. Former “The Voice” contestant Josh Gallagher will be performing at 8 p.m.

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul has two family kitchens, one in Johnstown and one in Altoona. The organization currently serves nearly 100,000 meals per year. Funds from the Summerfest will raise money for the Johnstown soup kitchen.

If you’re hungry, check out the food trucks that will be at Summerfest: Shuman’s Concessions II, Legend’s Caribbean Grill, Primo’s Pizza, Primo’s Pizza, Feight Family Concessions.

Tickets can be purchased in advance online for $27. Kids 12 and under can get in for free with an event-ticketed adult. You can also purchase tickets at the gate.

There will also be a 50/50 raffle, basket raffle and duck raffle. Check out the full schedule below:

SCHEDULE

3 P.M. – Gates Open

3:15 P.M. – Dany Vavrek Acoustic Performance

5 P.M. – First 50/50 winner announced

5:15 P.M. – Felix and the Hurricanes Performance

7 P.M. – Second 50/50 winner announced, basket winner announced, celebrity duck fundraisers

8 P.M. – Josh Gallagher Performance

9:45 P.M. – Third 50/50 winner announced, duck raffle winner announced