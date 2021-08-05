Summerfest: Feed the Need kicks off Aug. 7 in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The St. Vincent de Paul Johnstown Soup Kitchen is holding a “Summerfest: Feed the Need” festival at Peoples Natural Gas Park in Johnstown on Aug. 7.
Feed the Need Summerfest will run from 3 to 10 p.m. Check out a wide variety of food trucks, vendors, local businesses and live performances. Former “The Voice” contestant Josh Gallagher will be performing at 8 p.m.
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul has two family kitchens, one in Johnstown and one in Altoona. The organization currently serves nearly 100,000 meals per year. Funds from the Summerfest will raise money for the Johnstown soup kitchen.
If you’re hungry, check out the food trucks that will be at Summerfest: Shuman’s Concessions II, Legend’s Caribbean Grill, Primo’s Pizza, Primo’s Pizza, Feight Family Concessions.
Tickets can be purchased in advance online for $27. Kids 12 and under can get in for free with an event-ticketed adult. You can also purchase tickets at the gate.
There will also be a 50/50 raffle, basket raffle and duck raffle. Check out the full schedule below:
SCHEDULE
3 P.M. – Gates Open
3:15 P.M. – Dany Vavrek Acoustic Performance
5 P.M. – First 50/50 winner announced
5:15 P.M. – Felix and the Hurricanes Performance
7 P.M. – Second 50/50 winner announced, basket winner announced, celebrity duck fundraisers
8 P.M. – Josh Gallagher Performance
9:45 P.M. – Third 50/50 winner announced, duck raffle winner announced
