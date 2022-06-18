CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is encouraging families to take advantage of Summer Youth Cafes in Cambria County.

For children ages 18 and younger who rely on meals from school, the Summer Youth Cafes will give out food at no cost at federally funded places. Most of them will be different because they are changing locations in order to serve more communal meals instead of grab-and-go ones.

There was a a projected 21.4 % food insecurity rate for children in Cambria County and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank sees the need for the Summer Youth Cafes in the area.

“With the cost of food, gas and the end of the Child Income Tax Credit, families are trying to stretch every dollar to put food on the table,” said Director of Child Nutrition Programs for the Food Bank Karen Dreyer. “They don’t know if they will have enough to pay their bills and provide food for their kids this summer when their kids are missing two or three of the meals they’re used to getting in school.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

The Summer Youth Cafes can be found by texting ‘FOOD’ to 304-304, by calling 2-1-1 for the United Way hotline or by going online to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank’s website.