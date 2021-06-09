Summer Sounds Concert Series hits the stage this weekend

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) —The Summer Sounds Concert series kicks off at the Heritage Plaza in downtown Altoona this weekend with the first performance June 11 from 6 to 9 p.m.

This is the first of three scheduled concerts for the summer. It is free to attend and each concert is scheduled to be three hours long.

CONCERT DATES AND LINEUPS

Hair Force One starts off the series June 11. Hair Force One describes itself as the “time machine to the decade of decadence” with the authentic sights, sounds and smells of 80’s hair metal.

On July 9, the band Shallow 9 will be performing at 6 p.m. Shallow 9 is a high-energy party band that plays the 80s through modern party rock and hip hop.

Jim Donovan & The Sun King Warriors will play in the final concert of the series Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. The group is described as a blend of rhythm-heavy roots rock with a strong dose of barreling drums. Their style can be attributed to Led Zeppelin, Santana and the Avett Brothers.