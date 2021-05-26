Library in Emporium hosting summer reading program

CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND – OCTOBER 12: Books line the shelves during the official opening of the new Christchurch central library, Turanga, on October 12, 2018 in Christchurch, New Zealand. At nearly 10,000 square metres, Turanga is the largest public library in the South Island, and is expected to welcome some 3000 visitors per day. (Photo by Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images)

CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Barbara Moscato Brown Memorial Library in Emporium is launching a summer reading program that will take place from June 28 to July 31.

Early registration for the program starts June 1. It is open to all area children in grades K-6 and allows children to set their own individual reading goals. There will be a wide variety of crafts, activities and prizes as well, according to the library.

In-person registration will be from June 14 through June 26 during regular library hours. For early registration, you can sign up on the library’s website.