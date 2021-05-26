Library in Emporium hosting summer reading program

CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Barbara Moscato Brown Memorial Library in Emporium is launching a summer reading program that will take place from June 28 to July 31.
Early registration for the program starts June 1. It is open to all area children in grades K-6 and allows children to set their own individual reading goals. There will be a wide variety of crafts, activities and prizes as well, according to the library.
In-person registration will be from June 14 through June 26 during regular library hours. For early registration, you can sign up on the library’s website.
