ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Looking for some yummy food truck food and something fun for the family? Well starting at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, the Summer Lovin’ Food Truck Festival get’s underway.
The festival will feature free games, pie eating contests, prizes and more. There will be tons of vendors and food trucks available for the festival. The event will run until 8 p.m. at the Pleasant Valley Bowling parking lot on 17th Street.
Admission is two dollars there will be two musical performances. From 3 – 6 p.m. the Rokkandy Band will perform, followed by DJ Tyson from 6 – 8 p.m.
Below is a list of vendors and food trucks at the event:
FOOD TRUCKS
- MF Soul Food
- Shumans Concessions II
- That Pierogie Guy
- Street Treatz
- Iceman Truck
- Dessy’s Sweet Treats
VENDORS
- Pa’Je’s Potions
- Sakinah’s Shimmer and Glimmer
- Crafty Cass Creations
- Magick Fabrications
- Essentials 4 You
- Mystic Morality
- Witch Btch
Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter
The Summer Lovin’ Food Truck Festival takes place every second and fourth Sunday throughout August and September.