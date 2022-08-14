ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Looking for some yummy food truck food and something fun for the family? Well starting at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, the Summer Lovin’ Food Truck Festival get’s underway.

The festival will feature free games, pie eating contests, prizes and more. There will be tons of vendors and food trucks available for the festival. The event will run until 8 p.m. at the Pleasant Valley Bowling parking lot on 17th Street.

Admission is two dollars there will be two musical performances. From 3 – 6 p.m. the Rokkandy Band will perform, followed by DJ Tyson from 6 – 8 p.m.

Below is a list of vendors and food trucks at the event:

FOOD TRUCKS

MF Soul Food

Shumans Concessions II

That Pierogie Guy

Street Treatz

Iceman Truck

Dessy’s Sweet Treats

VENDORS

Pa’Je’s Potions

Sakinah’s Shimmer and Glimmer

Crafty Cass Creations

Magick Fabrications

Essentials 4 You

Mystic Morality

Witch Btch

The Summer Lovin’ Food Truck Festival takes place every second and fourth Sunday throughout August and September.