Summer has arrived at Seven Springs Resort

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Summertime fun is back starting this weekend at the Seven Springs Resort.

Beginning this Friday at the Foggy Goggle, and continuing each week throughout the summer, guests can listen to live acoustic music while sipping on an ice-cold beer.

Also happening at the Foggy Goggle, Saturdays throughout the summer will see some of the best live bands in town.

Emo’s BBQ Pit and lawn games will also be reopening such as Axe Throwing, Rock Wall and the new Trampoline thing.

To see a full list of upcoming events this summer, visit the Seven Springs website or Facebook page.