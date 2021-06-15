Summer food drive dates announced for Altoona students

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Mountain Lion Backpack (MLBP) Program will host multiple food drives throughout the summer to help Altoona Area School District families with food supply during the summer.
The MLBP Program feeds an average of 1,000 Altoona Area Elementary school children every week as part of the national Feeding America Network Backpack Program. The Program provides students with backpacks of food every Friday for 32 weeks of the school year in order to ensure they have enough to eat once they leave school.
Even though the school year is over, the MLBP continues to fight child hunger by hosting food giveaways for families throughout the summer.
Each Friday from June 18 to July 9 outside of the former Butterick Building in Altoona, the MLBP will be hosting food giveaway drive-throughs. From 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., cars can drive to the 2900 Beale Avenue location to pick up pre-packed food bags.
For more information on upcoming giveaways or future dates, visit the MLBP’s website.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.