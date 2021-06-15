Summer food drive dates announced for Altoona students

In this Tuesday, May 12, 2020, photo, residents from all walks of life line up for a food giveaway sponsored by the Greater Chicago Food Depository in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood of Chicago. Across the country, food insecurity is adding to the anxiety of millions of people, according to a new survey that finds 37 percent of unemployed Americans ran out of food in the past month, while 46 percent worried that they would. The nationwide unemployment rate on Friday was 14.7 percent, the highest since the Great Depression.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Mountain Lion Backpack (MLBP) Program will host multiple food drives throughout the summer to help Altoona Area School District families with food supply during the summer.

The MLBP Program feeds an average of 1,000 Altoona Area Elementary school children every week as part of the national Feeding America Network Backpack Program. The Program provides students with backpacks of food every Friday for 32 weeks of the school year in order to ensure they have enough to eat once they leave school.

Even though the school year is over, the MLBP continues to fight child hunger by hosting food giveaways for families throughout the summer.

Each Friday from June 18 to July 9 outside of the former Butterick Building in Altoona, the MLBP will be hosting food giveaway drive-throughs. From 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., cars can drive to the 2900 Beale Avenue location to pick up pre-packed food bags.

For more information on upcoming giveaways or future dates, visit the MLBP’s website.