CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The John Murtha Johnstown- Cambria County Airport is hosting the Summer Fly-In Community Day on Saturday, July 9.

The event will take place on July 9 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. It will feature live music, games and activities, and food and drinks. You’ll also be able to check out the flight school planes and meet current students. As well as instructors and visiting aviators.

The event also features the opportunity for visitors to go up in the air with a discovery flight. While the event has free admission all money that is raised will assist flight school students.

The rain day for the event is July 10. The airport is located at 469 Airport Road, Johnstown, Pa 15904.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

For more information contact Will at eguzic@nultonaviation.com or call 814-361-3500.