Summer Craft Beverage Expo in need of volunteers in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A non-profit organization that works to promote the craft beverage industry in Centre County is in need of some volunteers.

The Central PA Tasting Trail is a trail that is made up of 13 producers, 3 cideries, 2 distilleries, 4 wineries and 4 micro-breweries. The trail also has a Tasting Trail Passport program to encourage people to visit the area.

This Sunday, June 20 is their Summer Craft Beverage Expo and they are looking for folks who are willing to help with bottle checks, ticket sales, and ID checks at the gate. Volunteers would work one session of the event and then would be welcome to attend the second session at no charge.

Any volunteer who works a shift will be given a free Tasting Trail Passport. Anyone interested in helping can send them an email at info@centralpatastingtrail.com.