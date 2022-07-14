CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Curwensville Woman’s Club is holding a summer book sale at the Curwensville Public Library.

The sale started on Thursday, July 14 and continues until Saturday, July 16.

The sales include filling a bag full for just $3. All books that are sold for lower prices were donated before and kept in great condition. Sale hours on Thursday and Friday are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, the sale will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We’ve kept it at three dollars a bag because with everything going up we just wanted to keep something that someone would come in and enjoy the books and we end up getting them back anyway as people donate,” Curwensville Public Library Branch Manager Lois Francisco said.

The prices of items are listed below.

Fill a bag – $3

Hardcover Books – $1.00

Paperback Books – $0.50

DVD’s – 3.00 a bag or 0.25

Puzzles – $0.25

Yearbooks – $2.00

Make sure to stop on by and fill as many bags as you would like as all proceeds go back to the public library fund. The library is located at 601 Beech St, Curwensville, PA 16833.