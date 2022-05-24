JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — After a three-year hiatus, the Humane Society of Cambria County will once again host its Summer Block PAWty fundraiser at the shelter in June.

On June 11 from 5 to 8 p.m., the Humane Society of Cambria County will help the community kick off summer with an evening of fun, live music, food and drinks, and various vendors to help raise money for the animals. To ensure a bigger and better event, they have also partnered with the Humane Helpers of the John B. Gunter Leadership Initiative.

Live music will be performed by The Dillions. The Dillions play an acoustic quintet performing all favorite genres, including the 60s through today’s music. All members of the band have been performing since the late 80s and 90s.

Guests will also be able to choose from a selection of beer, seltzers and non-alcoholic drinks. There will also be food truck options, including Texas-style wood-smoked barbeque of Red’s Texas BBQ.

The Summer Block PAWty will also be hosting its first-ever Cornhole Tournament managed by the Conemaugh PNA. Pre-registration is $20 per team and is open now online. Cash prizes will be awarded to first, second, and third-place teams. A limited number of spots are available for participants.

There will also be a custom car display, a K9 demonstration from the Johnstown Police Department, and a vendor & craft fair.

The John B. Gunter Leadership Initiative is a program offered by the Cambria Regional Chamber to the next generation of leaders around the area, according to the humane society. The program aims to increase leadership skills and develop community volunteerism among participants through lectures, discussions and a community project.

It’s reported Julie Mikolich of 1ST SUMMIT BANK, Tara Klein of The Learning Lamp & Ignite Education Solutions, and Brooke Jones of Thomas Automotive Family formed the Humane Helpers. They chose to work with the Humane Society of Cambria County because of their passion and love for animals.

“We hope to raise money for operating expenses of the shelter and ensure that the event becomes an annual PAWty,” Mikolich said.

Adoptable pets will be present for meet and greets. All event details can be found at cambriacountyhumanesociety.com/events. This event is sponsored by Von’s United Beverage.