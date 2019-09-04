Suicide prevention week planned for Clearfield and Jefferson Counties

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Clearfield-Jefferson Suicide Prevention Team is planning a week of events to spread suicide awareness in both counties.

This Sunday is the 10th Annual Clearfield-Jefferson Suicide Prevention and Awareness Walk.

“It’s so stigmatized that people don’t want to talk about it,” coordinator Mary Brown said. “Here is a great time to be able to do that and not feel that they’ve got to hide anything, so there’s lots of other individuals there who have gone through the same thing.”

Registration begins at 1 p.m. at Mansell Stadium in DuBois.

The walk kicks off Suicide Prevention Week in the counties.

“It doesn’t stigmatize as far as who it affects, it affects all of us, and I think it’s important for each one of us to be involved and maybe be the hope for someone that’s struggling,” team chair Laina Jackson said.

Mental health advocate and motivational speaker Jeff Yalden will speak at the walk and multiple events throughout the week.

Yalden will speak during assemblies at DuBois, Clearfield, Curwensville and Brookville schools.

He will then present his message the following nights for anyone in the community to attend:

DuBois Area High School on September 9 at 7 p.m.

Brookville High School on September 10 at 6:30 p.m.

Clearfield Area High School on September 11 at 7 p.m.