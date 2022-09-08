SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Somerset County Suicide Prevention Task Force invites the community to their “Good Vibes Saves Lives” concert fundraiser on Sunday.

The free event will take place at the Jennerstown Speedway, giving the community an opportunity to meet their favorite race car drivers, along with special guest, Scott Blasey of The Clarks. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. and the event runs until 8 p.m.

The event is to gather in support of those affected by suicide and to raise money for suicide prevention and awareness efforts in Somerset County. There will be a memorial walk around the race track to honor all lives affected by suicide. A luminary release will close out the event.

Those in attendance can also enjoy live music by local artist Red Law, Ray Helinski, Bob Clawson, J.D. & Cindy Ross, Brian Furman & Jeff Perigo and Brad Fisher. There will also be cornhole, a 50/50, a raffle and activities for the children.