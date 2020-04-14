Sue Paterno gives $100K to support students during COVID-19 pandemic

STATE COLLEGE, PA – JANUARY 26: Sue Paterno, widow of Joe Paterno, listens to a speaker during a public memorial for former Penn State Football coach Joe Paterno at the Bryce Jordan Center on the campus of Penn State, January 26, 2012 in State College, Pennsylvania. Paterno, who was 85, died due to complications from […]

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Sue Paterno has contributed $100,000 to help support Penn State students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a release from Penn State, half of her gift will go to the Student Care & Advocacy Emergency Fund.

This money will be directed to those hit hardest by the crisis.

the Lion’s Pantry, a food program for students will receive the remaining $50,000.

“All of our lives have been changed and challenged by the far-reaching effects of COVID-19,” Paterno said. “No one can foresee how our students will be impacted, but we must do what we can to help them as they pursue their educational goals.”

“Sue Paterno’s longtime leadership and advocacy on behalf of Penn State students have never been more needed than at this moment, when so many are facing serious personal, academic and financial impacts from COVID-19,” said University President Eric J. Barron in the release.

Sue Paterno, a 1962 graduate of Penn State has spent much of her life supporting the University as a philanthropist and volunteer.

Full details from the release and further background on Paterno’s involvement with the University can be found here.