Subscription service promotes artistic creativity in children

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new subscription service out of the Center for Performing Arts at Penn State, is working to spark creativity and independence for kids.

“Special Delivery” is a six week subscription service, addressed and mailed directly to your child, that includes a set of instruction cards.

These cards are designed to send children on an artistic process, whether it be drawing, writing, acting, or directing.

“It puts the child front and center,” said Medora Dutton Ebersole, education and community programs manager for the Center of Performing Arts. “I think why it speaks to me is it gives the child in the family a voice.”

The first rounds of special deliveries will begin arriving on March 15 and are available for purchase through April 23.