ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Returning for his second straight year, Bubba Blackwell will be performing his stunt show on Saturday, June 22 at 1 p.m in downtown Altoona!

Later in the day, at 4 p.m., Bubba will be making one of his HUGE jumps. Last year he jumped the length of TWO Burgmeier garbage trucks.

The events are free and he’ll be positioned right on the 10th avenue expressway.