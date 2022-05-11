(WTAJ) — The United Way of Laurel Highlands is partnering with CamTran to hold a “Stuff the Bus” event on June 10 where community members can donate diapers that will be distributed across various diaper banks in Cambria and Somerset Counties.

The regional diaper bank launched this year, and the locations are seeing increased demand. The United Way of Laurel Highlands said diaper drives like this are crucial to balance supply and demand.

You can donate packages of diapers from noon to 6 p.m. at the CamTran bus in the Giant Eagle lot (1451 Scalp Ave, Johnstown).

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

CAMBRIA COUNTY DIAPER BANK LOCATIONS

Cambria County Child

Development Corp.

300 Prave Street, Suite 101

Ebensburg, PA 15931

Goodwill Southern Alleghenies

Moxham Food Pantry Location

540 Central Ave.

Johnstown PA 15902

Small Town Hope

2214 Bigler Ave.

N. Cambria, PA 15714

The Learning Lamp

2025 Bedford Street

Johnstown, PA 15904

Goodwill Southern Alleghenies

Moxham Food Pantry Location

540 Central Ave.

Johnstown PA 15902

Beginnings

111 Market St.

Johnstown, PA 15901

SOMERSET COUNTY DIAPER BANK LOCATIONS

Family Center

Salisbury Office

192 Smith Street

Salisbury, PA 15558

Tableland

535 E. Main St., Ste. 1

Somerset, PA 15501

Family Center

Central City Office

314 Central Ave.

Central City, PA 15926