(WTAJ) — The United Way of Laurel Highlands is partnering with CamTran to hold a “Stuff the Bus” event on June 10 where community members can donate diapers that will be distributed across various diaper banks in Cambria and Somerset Counties.
The regional diaper bank launched this year, and the locations are seeing increased demand. The United Way of Laurel Highlands said diaper drives like this are crucial to balance supply and demand.
You can donate packages of diapers from noon to 6 p.m. at the CamTran bus in the Giant Eagle lot (1451 Scalp Ave, Johnstown).
CAMBRIA COUNTY DIAPER BANK LOCATIONS
Cambria County Child
Development Corp.
300 Prave Street, Suite 101
Ebensburg, PA 15931
Goodwill Southern Alleghenies
Moxham Food Pantry Location
540 Central Ave.
Johnstown PA 15902
Small Town Hope
2214 Bigler Ave.
N. Cambria, PA 15714
The Learning Lamp
2025 Bedford Street
Johnstown, PA 15904
Beginnings
111 Market St.
Johnstown, PA 15901
SOMERSET COUNTY DIAPER BANK LOCATIONS
Family Center
Salisbury Office
192 Smith Street
Salisbury, PA 15558
Tableland
535 E. Main St., Ste. 1
Somerset, PA 15501
Family Center
Central City Office
314 Central Ave.
Central City, PA 15926