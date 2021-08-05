Stuff the Bus distribution held at United Way in Duncansville

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Family Resource Center at United Way in Duncansville hosted their sixth annual Stuff the Bus distribution.

This event is a community-wide event that recieves donated school supplies from June to July and then the school supplies are given out to children. Due to schools returning to in-person this year, they were able to donate a lot more school supplies compared to last year.

“It’s just heartwarming that so many generous people give here to the Family Center/United Way and that we can regive that out to the families,” Director of Family Resource Center of Blair County Denise Adams said. “Children that come in, students that come in are excited about their backpack.”

The event took place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and then again at 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Aug. 5.

There are still a limited amount of bookbags and other supplies to be handed out.