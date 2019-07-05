Stuff The Bus school supply campaign starts in Blair County

The Family Resource Center at United Way of Blair County is holding their “Stuff The Bus” campaign.

Collections are taking place today through August 1

.

You can donate school supplies such as pencils, construction paper, folders, and backpacks.

Items that are collected with be distributed on August 8.

Blair County students who are entering Kindergarten through grade 12 are eligible to receive those supplies. Registration is now open for students to receive them.

Parents and area agencies may register children from July 1 to August 1, by calling 814-317-5108 to make an appointment. To be eligible, Blair County students must be entering Kindergarten through Grade 12 with a need in the family for help with school supplies. Those registering students must provide parent or guardian name, child’s age, gender and grade entering. Students must be registered with an appointment time to receive supplies.

For those wishing to donate, new school supplies can be accepted through August 1 at the following sites:

Altoona Area Public Library

Bellwood-Antis Public Library

CONTACT Altoona

Hollidaysburg Area Public Library

IQor

Joshua House, Inc.

M&T Bank (W. Plank Road Branch)

Mountain View Eye

United Way of Blair County and Family Resource Center

Supplies needed include Pencils, Pencil Boxes, Construction Paper, Notebook Paper and Notebooks, Folders, Binders, Glue Sticks & Glue, Crayons, Markers, Kid’s Scissors and Scissors, Erasers, Rulers and Back Packs.