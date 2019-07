BLAIR COUNTY (WTAJ) — Registration is open for the United Way of Blair County’s Annual Stuff the Bus campaign.

The school supplies drive helps students in the area get what they need before going back to school in August.

Denise Adams, the director of the family resource center, says helping children do their best in school is something everyone in the communtiy should care about.

Distribution will be August 8th.

Anyone interested in registering for the drive should call United Way.