Study ranks Clearfield, DuBois in PA’s top 10 affordable places to live

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two Clearfield County towns were ranked in the top 10 most affordable places to live in Pennsylvania in 2020.

According to a study done by HomeSnacks, Clearfield is the seventh and DuBois is the eighth most affordable place to live.

The rankings are taken from recent census data and based on median household income compared to the median rent and home cost.

The website reports the median income in Clearfield is $45,594 and the median home value is $86,100 for 2020. DuBois has a median income of $48,193 and the median home value is $90,500 for 2020.

Both cities have moved up in the rankings this year. Clearfield took the 12th spot, and DuBois the 25th spot in 2019.

HomeSnacks ranked Greenville as the most affordable place to live in the state.

As for the most expensive place to live in PA, State College came in at number one.