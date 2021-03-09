Study finds optimal window for COVID-19 plasma donations

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — People who have recently been infected with COVID-19 can donate their plasma for immunotherapy programs.

A new study from researchers out of Penn State University, says 60 days within the onset of symptoms is the most effective window.

Their ideal plasma donor is a recovered COVID-19 patient who is older than 30 and whose illness had been severe.

“With the pandemic, its obviously been more difficult for donors to get in and donate,” says Dr. Toby Simon, senior medical director for plasma and plasma safety at CSL Plasma. “So, we really have a critical need for more donations so that we can have an adequate supply for all the therapies, for all the patients that require them.”