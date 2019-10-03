Studies being done on universal flu vaccine that could last up to ten years

Altoona, PA (WTAJ) – Studies have begun this year on a universal flu vaccine that will allow patients to get their flu shots just once every few years.

The National Institute of Health is backing the development of a new vaccine that could last longer and be more effective.

Blair County Pharmacist Peter Kreckle says that the current year to year vaccine is very robust but still important to get. He says the new vaccine would definitely be more functional and would make it easier on both patients and those who administer the vaccinations.