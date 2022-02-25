ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– High school students will have the opportunity to explore higher learning opportunities with the Higher Education expo being held Saturday.

From noon to 5 p.m. at the Station Medical Center in Altoona, students from Blair and surrounding counties will get the chance to learn more about higher learning possibilities at organizations, colleges, tech schools, and universities. Those participating are supposed to enter through the Keystone entrance.

All students that are looking to acquire an associate’s degree or those who want to join a certification program are invited.

The expo is sponsored by UPMC Altoona Family Physicians and AmeriCorps.