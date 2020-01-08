Students talk atoms, elements at school’s annual science convention

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Chemistry students at Altoona Area High School participated in the 10th Annual Science Symposium on Wednesday.

The 10th graders’ projects focused on atoms, elements and the Periodic Table.

Forensic Chemistry Crime Scene Investigation students also took part in the symposium with their “criminal investigation” projects.

One student, Sophomore Nate Empson, said an opportunity like this gave him a boost of confidence.

“I know in college you have to give a lot of speeches in front of your professors and students, so that kind of prepares you for that. This is like an introduction to help you get comfortable with this stuff,” he said.

Nearly 400 students were involved with Wednesday’s event, giving them experience of a real world Science convention.