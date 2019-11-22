Students surprised with custom boxes of school supplies

REYNOLDSVILLE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– First and third grade students at C G Johnson Elementary in Reynoldsville were surprised with boxes of school supplies and special goodies.

They’re called Imagination Boxes.

The boxes were the idea of First Class Children’s Foundation‘s Matt Reed.

They’re packed with schools supplies, books and other items picked for each child’s interests.

“When they know their favorite superhero is Superman and they pull it open it’s a superman comic,” Reed said. “If their favorite book is Dog Man, they open the box, it’s a Dog Man book.”

After raising money through car shows and other fundraisers, Reed packed $10,000 worth of school supplies and treats into 150 boxes.

“Look at it, It’s unbelievable!” Reed said. “They really love the boxes, they really love the contents.”

The boxes were filled with a little help from Scholastic.

Reed told the company about the project, and they decided to give each kid three books of their choosing.

“All the books these kids got today, they already picked,” Reed said. “Children are 90 percent more likely to read a book when they choose it.”

Imagination Boxes will be distributed at Wasson and Oklahoma Elementary schools in the DuBois Area School District next.

Reed hopes to expand this project to give to even more kids next year.

The Foundation’s current fundraiser is Letters From Santa, which parents can order a customized letter from Santa addressed and mailed to their child.