PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — Wednesday marked the return to school for some of the districts in our Central Pennsylvania area, including Altoona.

As summer is coming to a close, school is returning to session as buses picked up kids for the first day. While students might not want their summer to be over, Teri Myers, Pleasant Valley Elementary School’s principal, is excited to bring the students and staff back.

“Everybody here is filled with excitement,” Myers said. “Teachers, staff, students, most of all are excited to be back. They are already engaged in learning. I went around to every classroom this morning to say hi and let every student know how important they are to us.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

While most grades started Wednesday, kindergarten students will get started on Thursday.