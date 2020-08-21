Students, parents stranded as construction halts move-in day at a State College complex

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Students and parents expected a move-in day Friday morning, but construction on the complex has left them stranded with nowhere to go.

UPDATE: The complex has offered the families two options inlight of the move-in issues:

Hotel accommodations for one night, for now, and a $50 credit for food and transportation. $100 account credit and a $50 credit for food and transportation.

According to a spokesperson, the complex construction was stopped for almost six weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parents are now wondering why the plans were still set to move in today if the management team knew construction was delayed.

We’ll have more on this as information is confirmed online and on the 5 p.m. news.

ORIGINAL STORY:

There are currently close to 25 families trying to figure things out.

The complex on Heister Street in downtown State College emailed parents late Thursday night to tell them that move-in cannot happen due to construction. However, when you are coming from hours away, 9 p.m. the night before might be too late.

Parents said the worst part is that for a long time, nobody returned their phone calls and families didn’t know what to do with cars packed, some with nowhere to stay right now.

Howard Bresalier drove his Penn State child to State College from roughly 4 hours away for move-in day.

“This morning we thought we had the revised move-in date and time. They gave us an email last night that it was not happening. All emails seem to be at 8 or 9 at night so we have no one to talk to and no recourse the next day,” Bresalier said.

Bresalier says that they have gotten a little compensation for a hotel room and food, but that’s about it.

We will continue to update this story as we reach out to the complex owners and managers both online and in the 5 p.m. news.