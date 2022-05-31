SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Another year of the annual tractor to school day kicked off at the Somerset Area High School Tuesday.

On May 31 starting at 6:45 a.m., students and teachers met at the Summit Diner for breakfast where the tractors gathered. Then, the Somerset Borough Police Department escorted the students and their tractors through town on the main roads to the high school.

Organizers said this is a great day to represent Somerset’s farming routes and how important it is to their community.

“I just enjoy bringing the tractors, getting to take them off the farm, and use them for something fun, showing them off,” Somerset Area High School senior Caleb Antram said. “There’s nothing like coming through town, running every red light and parading to school with a big smile on your face.”

This tractor day tradition began a few years ago and has since grown into an annual event.