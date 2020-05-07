Students making Memorial Day cards for area veterans

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — High school students in Tyrone are asking the community to help make cards for veterans leading up to Memorial Day.

Their goal is to show their support and appreciation for the sacrifices many men and women have made for the country.

The Tyrone Area FFA Chapter created baskets and cards for Easter, but wanted to do more.

“People look at this generation and think they’re about themselves, and this really shows that these kids care about their community and they really do want to make a difference,” Faculty Advisor Tiffany Hoy said.

The group hopes to give out cards to veterans at the VA Medical Center in Altoona.

Anyone interested in making one can drop off the finish cards at the Daily Herald office in Tyrone by May 18th.