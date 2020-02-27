Students learn technology, collaboration in maker space

CURWENSVILLE, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Curwensville Area School District gave their library new life by transforming half of it into a “maker space.”

“We call it a maker space, but really it’s a multi-functional room so we have a space for professional development, we have a space for kids to come and work on projects together,” technology director Aaron Prisk said.

“Our principal says he wants to make it like a campus environment, and I definitely think that, with our superintendent and other principals, they’ve achieved that with allowing these student-led organizations to happen,” junior Hudson Cannon said.

Along with the collaboration space, the students had the idea to create their own live TV studio to present the daily announcements.

“We talked about doing the news live because every single morning you hear it and it wasn’t exactly fun or exciting or anything, and we kind of wanted to make it a little bit better,” senior Legend Bruner said.

Which is just what the maker space is for– encouraging innovation in kids of all ages.

“My favorite part is probably thinking of all the ideas we can put into it because we really have been doing new ideas,” 5th grade student Jordin Peoples said.

Teachers say they see the space as an opportunity for kids to learn important life skills.

“They’re building speaking skills, which is critical for any job, they’re learning the technology behind all these critical pieces of technology so I think it has a lot of wide-ranging applications going forward for these kids,” Prisk said.”

“I also see them collaborating, working together, learning how to do things as a team, and how to present in a way that’s entertaining,” 5th grade teacher Alicia Wischuck said.

The district plans to continue to expand the uses of the maker space, and open an audio/video lab.