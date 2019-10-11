Students learn about careers on wheels

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– A career fair in DuBois hoped to drive elementary students toward a bright future.

Today was the careers on wheels fair in the DuBois Area School District.

Second and third graders got to learn all about professions that use a vehicle.

“You might see them out in the community and not know what they do, so it’s kind of an opportunity for the kids to know some of the careers that are available right in our community,” guidance counselor Stephanie Errigo said.

They saw careers in excavating, trucking, police, and even got to learn what our own WTAJ reporters do.

The school district hopes to expand the fair and invite even more careers next year.