Students in the Bald Eagle Area School District celebrate 100 days of class

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — 100 licks on a lollipop, 100 rolls of dice, and costumes of things that are 100 years old. These are just some of the ways students in the Bald Eagle Area School District are celebrating their 100th day of school.

It’s been a unique year for the students at Wingate Elementary and their principal, James Orichosky, says reaching 100 days in class is worth celebrating.

“We’ve had our ups and downs… we’re treating this as, you know, this is a time period that we have to do our best and get through, but when we get to certain landmarks we have to celebrate them, and so this being the 100th day of school, that’s what we’re doing today,” says Orichosky.

He says the grandparent costume was most popular as elementary students drew on their wrinkles, stuck on bushy eyebrows, and walked around the halls with their canes handy. Another student gave a nod to the 1920’s, dressed as a flapper. Others wore themed t-shirts, referencing the milestone.