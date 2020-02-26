Students explore STEM with LEGO league expo

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Students got to show off their building skills and creativity at the first ever LEGO league expo in Central Pennsylvania.

The kids even had to use their coding skills to make part of their building move.

Teams of six elementary school students were asked to address the needs they see in their community by creating a building that could help and solve those problems.

“There’s another building in there with an animal shelter, and it’s kinda bringing together, like we can all live in a community as one, so just their perspective of what our world needs to be, I think, is fascinating at this age,” Sarah Cox, Project Specialist at Appalachia Intermediate Unit 8, said.

The ten teams represented Westmont Hill, Shade Gap, Moshannon Valley, Chestnut Ridge, and Juniata elementary schools.