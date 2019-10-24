Students attend Youth Professional Development Conference in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hundreds of high school students across Cambria County met today for the 8th annual Youth Professional Development Conference.

The conference gives students the chance to interact with local professionals in an effort to broaden their scope of career options in the region.

Molly Thomson, a computer scientist, says the conference is a great way to give students real-life practice in ways they wouldn’t normally see.

“It’s probably stuff they wouldn’t learn in the classroom and they actually get to see what real people do and the actual careers and professions people use. It’s really cool to see them interested in that to be doing work we do every single day in the real world.”

The conference was sponsored by the Human Resources Association, J.A.R.I. and the Cambria County Drug Coalition.