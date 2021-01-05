Students at Soaring Heights School build their own library

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — When COVID-19 restrictions prevented students at the Soaring Heights School from visiting and volunteering at the local State College library, they decided to take matters into their own hands and build their own library within the school.

The students, ages 14 years and older, are responsible for putting up shelving, collecting and organizing books, and acting as librarians for younger students.

All of the students at Soaring Heights are diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder. Deann Patterson, a special education teacher at Soaring Heights, says this project will teach them valuable life lessons.

“I mean, who hasn’t struggled with putting up shelves in your house or your apartment,” says Patterson. “They’re also going to learn some organizational skills and some community skills because we’re going out in the community and asking for people to help us and then thanking them.”

Patterson says they’ve accepted book donations from community members and Webster’s Bookstore Cafe. She says they hope to finish building the library by the end of the month.